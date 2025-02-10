Former Titans WR Wins Super Bowl With Eagles
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is celebrating after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, A.J. Brown is officially a champion. Brown finished the three receptions, 43 yards and a touchdown.
Brown began his career as a second-round pick for the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, and he spent his first three years in the NFL with Tennessee. However, when Brown was unwilling to sign a long-term contract with the Titans, then-general manager Jon Robinson traded him to the Eagles, who have been very grateful of him while he has been in Philly.
Since joining the Eagles, Brown has reached the 1,000-yard plateau in every season. He even hit it this year despite only playing in 13 of Philadelphia's 17 regular season games. Brown was quiet in the Eagles' first two playoff games, but he picked it up over the last two.
With Brown's heroics, the former Titans wide receiver has his first ring, which officially means Tennessee lost that infamous draft day trade.
Also celebrating his first Super Bowl title is former Titans fullback Khari Blasingame, who was with Tennessee from 2019-21 just like Brown.
So, with Brown and Blasingame winning, Titans fans can feel some sense of pride with the Eagles' victory.
