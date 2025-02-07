Titans Legend Reveals Concern With Drafting QB
Tennessee Titans and Houston Oilers legendary quarterback Warren Moon is making his feelings clear about what he thinks the the team should do with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
In a recent interview with Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Moon said that he thinks Tennessee would be better off avoiding drafting a quarterback with the top selection. In Moon's eyes, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — the top quarterbacks in the class — won't be ready to contribute significantly with the Titans as rookies.
"What worries me is [Ward and Sanders] aren't necessarily rated in the top five of the class," Moon told Wyatt. "And, in Tennessee, I'd worry that they may not have enough to support them on that team if they were to be drafted, and had to come in and play immediately."
Moon did make sure to clarify that he likes what Sanders and Ward bring to the table. However, holding the No. 1 overall pick often means taking the best player available.
"I will say I like Cam and Shedeur both," Moon said. " ... I like them both, and they were both very productive in college. I think they're going to have solid careers."
Sanders finished his two seasons at Colorado having completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with eight rushing scores. He's had to live under a major spotlight during his college career but has certainly weathered the noise well en route to becoming a surefire first-round pick.
Ward, who started his college career off as a little-known recruit, played two seasons at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX before two years with Washington State. He rose onto the national stage this past season at Miami, finishing the season as a Heisman Finalist after going 305 of 454 passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
