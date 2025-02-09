Former Titans OT Reacts to Derrick Henry's Comments
Former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry just wrapped up his first season with the Baltimore Ravens after eight memorable years in Nashville.
Though the Ravens fell short of their championship-level goals, it's clear that Henry feels at home in Baltimore. He told Dianna Russini of The Athletic at NFL Honors that he wants to "retire a Raven," which led to some mixed reactions from many Titans fans on social media.
Former Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan chimed in with a two-word tweet of his own.
"This.... Hurt," he wrote in response to Henry's comment.
Lewan played nine seasons with the Titans, where he spent seven years blocking for Henry. Lewan started 100 of 105 career regular-season games with Tennessee.
Henry's statement doesn't necessarily mean he won't sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Titans at some point in the future, but it seems clear that he'll at least end his NFL career with the Ravens.
It's hard to blame him for wanting to remain a Raven, especially with how dreadful the Titans were this past season en route to securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Still, nothing will take away from what Henry did during his time in Nashville, where he established himself as undoubtedly one of the best players in the team's long history.
In 119 career regular-season games with the Titans, Henry rushed 2,030 times for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns while adding 115 catches for 1,458 yards and three scores. His carry and yardage marks are both second in franchise history behind Eddie George, while his rushing touchdown mark is No. 1.
As for his first season in Baltimore, Henry tallied 325 carries for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 19 catches for 193 yards and two more scores. He and the Ravens will now head into 2025 looking to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.
