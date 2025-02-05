Two Teams Connected to Former Titans QB in Free Agency
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota nearly had a chance at a Super Bowl appearance with the Washington Commanders this season. Now, he's headed to free agency, and ESPN's Adam Schefter recently revealed two teams to watch that could potentially sign him this offseason.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders could be in the mix for Mariota. He pointed to the Raiders' recent hire of offensive coordinator Chip Kely -- who Mariota played for at Oregon -- as a reason to watch Las Vegas in this case.
"Remember how much everybody wanted the Eagles and Chip Kelly to trade up to get Marcus Mariota, who's going to be a free agent this off season," Schefter said. "So Marcus Mariota, I think maybe that's going to be an option. But I'll tell you where else Marcus Mariota could be an option. in Miami with Tua (Tagovailoa) his good friend. He'll be an option there. So there could be a little bit of interest in Marcus Mariota between the Miami Dolphins and Chip Kelly and the Las Vegas Raiders. And that's a great spot for Marcus, because he's got two no tax states. He's gonna have some interesting choices this offseason."
The Titans selected Mariota with the No. 2 overall pick out of Oregon in the 2015 draft. He played five seasons in Nashville, leading Tennessee to the AFC Divisional in Jan. 2018 where he squared off against Tom Brady in a 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots.
Mariota finished his five-year Titans career with 61 starts in 63 appearances in the regular season. He went 1,110 of 1,765 passing for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner also rushed 242 times for 1,399 yards and 11 more scores.
However, he's failed to eclipse the 3,000-yard passing mark since leaving Tennessee in This past season with the Commanders, he appeared in three games while going 34 of 44 passing for 364 yards, four touchdowns and no picks along with 18 carries for 92 yards and another score.
