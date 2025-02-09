Titans RB Honored Before Super Bowl
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears was on site in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
A native of Ponchatoula, LA. -- a population of around 7,300 about an hour northwest of New Orleans -- Spears is being honored ahead of the big game for his work in the community. At a City Gear and Nike event this week, a mural of Spears was created by Jay McKay, a local New Orleans artist, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.
“I have to shout it out to God. I’ve been blessed," Spears told Wyatt.
Spears is Louisiana through and through. He played four collegiate seasons at Tulane before the Titans selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He impressed last season as a rookie, posting 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns while sitting behind Derrick Henry. Spears' numbers dropped in 2024 though, as he finished the with 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns along with 30 catches for 224 yards and another score.
Spears got a chance to return home when the Titans played the Saints at the Superdome during the preseason.
"It's gonna be super loud, man, it's gonna be fun, though," Spears said in August,per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. "I feel like my best experience when I've been in the dome (is) when they turn the lights off. I feel like that's so cool. Everybody get loud, you see the fire. It's gonna be a cool experience."
The Titans will now look to take their own baby steps toward an eventual Super Bowl run, as the team holds the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft set to be held in Green Bay this April.
