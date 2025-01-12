Former Titans Superstar Dominates in Playoff Win
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and while the Tennessee Titans were the league's further team from the postseason, their former superstar may be the best player in it.
Derrick Henry showed the NFL that he was worth every single penny this offseason, putting up 186 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Steelers defense in the opening round. It was his third playoff game with 175-plus rushing yards and he became the fifth player in NFL history to record 800 rushing yards in his first eight playoff appearances.
The former Titans superstar continues to prove he's one of the best to ever do it, showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 30. And with a 28-14 victory over Pittsburgh to start off their playoff run, he and the Ravens have the NFL world thinking they may be able to pull this off this year.
During his dominant performance, Henry broke a 44-yard run for a touchdown where he hit 20 miles per hour during the rush. He also went viral for stiff arming Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and throwing him to the ground on his way for a big gain.
After the game, Lamar Jackson provided maybe the best and most unique quote about Henry one can make.
"Cars, you watch the movie Cars?" Jackson asked back to a reporter.
"You know when Lightning McQueen is flying, flashing past?" said Jackson while gesturing with his hands. "That's how Derrick looks. When he was running past, and all them guys are just––and look, it looks like a movie, bro. I'm not going to lie to you. I'd rather be watching it than be on the opposite side of the ball."
Henry will look to continue his dominance, carrying the Ravens as far as he can this postseason.
