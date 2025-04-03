All Titans

Titans Should Target Missouri WR

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III walks along the field during warmups before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans might not take a wide receiver with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could consider improving that position in the second round.

The Titans have the No. 35 overall selection, which they could use to give their new quarterback a top target to grow with.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz likes what he sees from Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.

"As mentioned, Playmaker Score looks at the wide receiver's peak season, so Burden's projection is based on his 2023 campaign (86 catches, 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns) rather than his 2024 campaign (61 catches, 676 yards and six touchdowns). Missouri threw the ball fewer than 400 times in 2023, giving Burden touchdowns on 3.2% of pass attempts. That's the highest figure for this year's top dozen prospects," Schatz writes.

"Another historical prospect who comes out similar to Burden is more impressive than the ones listed above: A.J. Brown. Brown had more touchdowns as a sophomore at Ole Miss (11), although he had more yards as a junior (1,320). Unlike Burden, Brown's numbers were hurt because he had to share the field with DK Metcalf."

The Titans have been looking for a true No. 1 receiver since Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles three years ago, but they haven't quite found him yet. DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley have filled in for that role, but the Titans need a younger player to build around as well.

Tennessee hoped that player would be Treylon Burks, but he has failed to live up to his first-round potential that he had back in college.

Adding Burden would give the Titans a new dynamic on the offensive side of the football, and help Tennessee get back into the swing of things.

