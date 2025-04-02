Titans Urged to Draft Stanford Star
The Tennessee Titans will likely add one of the top quarterbacks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that player will need a receiver to connect with and grow together.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid believes that the team should look at adding Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.
"He is a strong, sure-handed receiver who's capable of lining up in multiple spots. He is able to create separation, has plenty of branches on his route tree and would be an ideal complement to Ridley as the WR2," Reid writes.
In two years playing for Stanford, Ayomanor caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns, proving that he can be consistent over multiple seasons.
Ayomanor projects to be a Day 2 pick, and the Titans only have one selection that day at No. 35 overall. He may be a bit of a stretch for that pick, but if Tennessee moved back to acquire more picks, it's possible that he would still be available later on in the second round and possibly into the third.
Ayomanor has a unique story coming into the NFL. Before going to Stanford, Ayomanor was one of the top Canadian recruits, and he grew into a bit of a legend in the land of the north.
Now, Ayomanor is looking to start his next journey with a team in the pros.
"For me to decide to go to the NFL, it's similar to the reason why I left my hometown in the first place," Ayomanor said via ESPN contributor Adam Rittenberg. "I've always wanted to pursue more difficult and challenging environments, so I can grow faster."
Ayomanor should hear his name at some point during the NFL Draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
