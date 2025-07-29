Former Titans QB Could Be Traded Again
It's been nearly a year since the Tennessee Titans traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick. Now, Willis could be on the move again.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Willis as a trade candidate in training camp.
"Willis appeared in seven games with two starts for Green Bay in 2024 and finished with a 124.8 QB rating and a 2-0 record. He is the obvious choice for the QB2 role over Sean Clifford and undrafted rookie Taylor Elgersma. However, it's unclear what the Packers' long-term plan for Willis might be," Knox wrote.
"A 2022 third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, Willis was traded to the Packers last offseason and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He shouldn't be in danger of being cut, but he might be available for a strong offer if the Packers have confidence in Clifford and/or Elgersma.
"Now, a team would likely have to overpay to pry Willis away from Green Bay, and that's a dicey proposition. While he's looked good under LaFleur, he didn't play well in his two seasons with the Titans. Tennessee used a second-round pick on Will Levis a year after drafting Willis and just took Cam Ward."
Willis proved why the Titans used a Day 2 pick on him in his brief understudy appearances for the Pakckers, which included a win on the road against Tennessee as a starter.
However, the Packers could get some value for Willis now as a backup, which could lead to a trade.
Knox listed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams as teams that could make a run for Willis if they wanted to upgrade their quarterback room.
The Titans could explore the idea of bringing him back considering Levis is out for the year, but given the past, history isn't likely to repeat itself.
