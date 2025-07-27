Titans' Treylon Burks Trade Unlikely After Injury
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was on the trade block going into training camp, so he knew he needed to put together a strong performance.
Burks, a 2022 first-round pick out of Ole Miss, was viewed as someone on the roster bubble for the Titans, but a hamstring injury suffered early on in training camp has completely changed his trajectory.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker listed Burks as a trade candidate before his injury.
"Like many other names on this list, Burks was a decorated player coming into the NFL but has not seen his career skyrocket as anticipated. After recurring speculation about his being traded, the time may finally arrive in 2025," Locker wrote.
"Viewed as Tennessee’s A.J. Brown replacement as the 18th-overall pick in 2022, Burks has repeatedly underwhelmed during his time in the Music City. In 2024, he was targeted only eight times, posting a 53.3 PFF receiving grade with 34 total yards. Over the past two years, the Arkansas alumnus has caught a meager 20 passes."
"The Titans upgraded their receiving corps for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward via veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, in addition to rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. With 2025 being his last season under contract, Burks is running out of chances to prove himself in Tennessee, continuing to slide down the depth chart."
Now that he is injured, a trade is highly unlikely for Burks. At this point, the Titans should no longer count on him to be part of the team's future. He has proven many times that he is just not the guy for the Titans and it would be a surprise at this point if he played for them again.
The team could place Burks on injured reserve and give him an opportunity to return at some point during the year if other receivers get hurt, but cutting him could also be an option.
