Former Titans QB Might Be Packers Starter
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis made his debut for the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday night after Jordan Love exited with six seconds remaining in the game.
The Packers trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 34-29 with the ball near midfield. Willis took two snaps, and it wasn't exactly the prettiest start to his Green Bay career. His first pass attempt fell incomplete on the sideline before he was sacked to end the game and give Philly the win.
Willis was traded to Green Bay following the end of the preseason and is still learning the Packers offense, but that process will have to be sped up if Love misses extended time.
If Love is unable to go for Week 2's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Packer fans can expect Willis to get the start. It's also entirely possible he gets the start in Nashville the following week vs. his former team when the Titans host Green Bay in Week 3.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that he doesn't know what Love's status is moving forward. From being traded up north to being thrust into action on the international stage, life has changed in a blink for Willis to begin the regular season, something that could continue.
When speaking with Green Bay Packers on SI after being traded, Willis said that his early moments as a Packers have gotten off to a good start.
“It’s going great." Willis told Green Bay Packers on SI. "Can’t complain. It’s a beautiful day outside and I get to come in here and learn more football ... It’s like transferring schools but they have a test when you come in and they’ve been studying certain material. I’ve been studying material – it’s NFL football – but it’s different terminology and a different system.”
Willis, who was selected in the third round by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, showed some major improvement as a passer in the preseason, particularly in the finale against the New Orleans Saints.
He led the game-winning drive and was clutch in the final frame, finding rookie receiver Bryce Oliver for two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- the second of which came with 1:25 to play -- to give Tennessee the win. Willis finished the game 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards and the two scores along with three carries for 29 yards on the ground.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!