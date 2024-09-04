Former Titans QB Reacts to Packers Trade
Former Tennesee Titans quarterback Malik Willis is settling into his new home as the NFL regular season gets ready to kick off.
The Titans traded Willis to the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 26 in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, as Tennessee parted ways with the quarterback just two years after using a third-round pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to commit to Willis being the backup quarterback to Jordan Love this season, but the former Titan is still embracing his new opportunity regardless of what his role entails this season.
When speaking with Green Bay Packers on SI, Willis said that his early moments as a Packers have gotten off to a good start.
“It’s going great." Willis told Green Bay Packers on SI. "Can’t complain. It’s a beautiful day outside and I get to come in here and learn more football ... It’s like transferring schools but they have a test when you come in and they’ve been studying certain material. I’ve been studying material – it’s NFL football – but it’s different terminology and a different system.”
If Willis doesn't lock down the QB2 job, Sean Clifford has reportedly been an option LaFleur could consider from the practice squad. However, the Packers likely wouldn't have made the trade for Willis if they didn't envision him being the backup to Love in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Willis showed some major improvement as a passer in the preseason, particulary in the finale against the New Orleans Saints. He led the game-winning drive was clutch in the final frame, finding rookie receiver Bryce Oliver for two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- the second of which came with 1:25 to play -- to give Tennessee the win. Willis finished the game 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards and the two scores along with three carries for 29 yards on the ground.
He'll suit up for the first time as a Packer on Friday when Green Bay and Philadelphia kick off from São Paulo at 8:15 p.m. ET.
