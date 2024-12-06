Former Titans QB Named Possible Giants' Option
Back in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans thought they had found their long-term franchise quarterback. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Titans ended up selecting Marcus Mariota to be the new face of the team.
Mariota was coming off of a monstrous year in college with the Oregon Ducks. He was a dual-threat quarterback who had a big arm and massive playmaking potential.
Unfortunately, things did not end up working out for Mariota in Tennessee.
He ended up playing in five seasons with the Titans. Since then, he has played for four teams and is currently a member of the Washington Commanders.
At 31 years old, Mariota is still holding out hope to get one more chance at being a starting quarterback. He has played well when given the opportunity over the last three years.
So far this season, he has completed 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in his limited playing time.
With that being said, Mariota has been named as a possible option for one job. The New York Giants could be looking for a bridge quarterback and Mariota's name was brought up as a potential option for them to look into.
Empire Sports Media has made the suggestion of Mariota and the Giants being a potential free agency match.
"Since then, Mariota has appeared in just five games, including two with the Washington Commanders as Jayden Daniels’ backup this season," they wrote. "An opportunity with the Giants would give the former No. 2 overall pick to find his lost talent, and his veteran presence can be good mentorship for a rookie quarterback that comes in."
Seeing the former Tennessee quarterback get another chance would be good. He may not have worked out with the Titans, but he has continued working hard to make an NFL comeback and seeing that hard work pay off would be inspiring.
All of that being said, Mariota is still capable of playing well at the quarterback position. New York is one of the only teams that makes sense to give him that chance.
