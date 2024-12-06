Titans Facing Major Injury Question at WR
The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars this week. With a 3-9 record, the Titans could really use a win for some morale at the very least.
Granted, they're not going to be a playoff team this year. However, young teams need confidence boosts and a win over the Jaguars would help them with that.
Unfortunately, there is a chance that the Titans might be without one of their key offensive pieces.
Even though Tyler Boyd has not had the kind of impact that the team was hoping to see from him, he is always a threat to have a breakout performance. He is a major question ahead of this week's game.
Boyd has been dealing with a foot injury.
He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but was unable to practice on Thursday. That doesn't mean that he'll be out for this week's game, but he's certainly a question.
So far this season, Boyd has played in all 12 games for Tennessee. He has caught 32 passes for 310 yards, but has not found the end zone yet.
Obviously, he has not had the kind of season he was hoping for either. Despite that fact, he'll be looking to finish out the season strong to improve his value ahead of free agency.
In order to give Will Levis the best opportunity to round out his second year well, the Titans will need their offense as healthy as possible. Boyd is the kind of player that could turn things on down the stretch if he's healthy and plays up to his full potential.
Hopefully, he'll be able to get healthy enought to play this week. Tennessee could be in store for a big offensive game against a struggling Jacksonville team.
This is a fluid situation and more updates are sure to come throughout today.
