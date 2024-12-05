Former Titans WR, NFL Superstar May Get Another Chance
It's easy to forget that former NFL superstar wide receiver Julio Jones played for the Tennessee Titans. He may have been past his prime, but he played for the Titans.
During the 2021 season, Jones ended up playing in 10 games for Tennessee. He caught 31 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown.
Clearly, those weren't the numbers that the Titans were hoping to see from him. They were hoping that he could still be the superstar that he once was with the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, that didn't end up being the case.
Since his time with Tennessee, Jones has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles. Again, he has been unable to be productive.
Jones has not found a new team this season. He has been hoping for an opportunity, but it hasn't come up.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports thinks that the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers could consider giving him a deal and a chance to prove himself once again.
Seeing Jones get back on an NFL field would be awesome. In his prime, he was one of the most feared wide receivers that the league has ever seen.
He has played in 166 career games, racking up 914 receptions for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns. Those numbers show a little picture of how dominant he was during his career.
Would he be able to make any kind of impact for either the Ravens or Chargers? That remains to be seen. However, if he has anything left in the tank, he could be a huge steal.
While this is an intriguing idea, there is no guarantee that either team would actually want to sign Jones. He is 35 years old and has not been productive in his last three years that he has played.
Only time will tell, but for now Jones is a name to keep an eye out for down the stretch of the season.
