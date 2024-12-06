Bears Urged to Hire Former Titans HC
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been a very popular name in the NFL rumor mill over the last few weeks.
As the season continues towards its end, Vrabel is expected to be one of the top head coaching candidates for any vacancy around the league. He has taken the 2024 season off of being the lead coach, but has stayed involved in football in a consultant role with the Cleveland Browns.
Now, it seems very likely that he'll be back on a sideline leading a team during the 2025 NFL season.
With that in mind, where could he end up? Quite a few teams have openings this offseason that he could fit into.
However, arguably the most attractive job that he could land would be with the Chicago Bears.
Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chase Daniel has urged the Bears to hire Vrabel and simply let him go to work on creating a new culture and turning the franchise around.
"My wish is for the Chicago Bears to hire Mike Vrabel," Daniel said. "I'm not on the Vrabel train. I'm on the Vrabel train for the Chicago Bears. Beacuse I think that's what the Chicago Bears need, first and foremost is a leader of men."
Bringing Vrabel in would be a move for championship experience. Vrabel did a lot of winning during his playing days and he led the Titans to more success than they have had in years.
Is he a perfect head coach? Absolutely not, but he does have a great philosophy to coaching that could truly help Chicago.
They need a coach who's not scared to keep his players accountable. With so many young guys, they need to have someone that they have to answer to. Vrabel does not shy away from doing just that.
All of that being said, the fit seems perfect for the Bears. It would be shocking if Vrabel didn't have interest in coaching Chicago. This is something to keep a very close eye on.
