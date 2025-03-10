Former Titans HC, Harold Landry Reunite With Patriots
Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III didn't have to wait long to find his new home, signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.
Not only does Landry go back to where he went to college in Boston, but he gets to play once again with former head coach Mike Vrabel, who took the same job with the Patriots this offseason.
It's not much of a surprise to see the two sides link up. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggested a trade last month that reunited Landry with Vrabel.
"As soon as the Landry news broke, people started connecting the dots between him and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who is now leading a New England Patriots team embarking on a rebuild," Davenport writes.
"The Patriots were dead-last in the league in sacks last year, with 28. With a staggering $128 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, fitting Landry's contract on the books isn't a problem."
Landry was cut by the Titans after spending the first seven years of his career with the team. The 28-year-old linebacker was the longest-tenured member of the team at the time of his release, but now that honor goes to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who made a social media tribute for his now-former teammate.
With Landry now a member of the Patriots, he gets to play once again for Vrabel, who also made his debut with the Titans in 2018. Vrabel was part of the coaching staff for Landry's rookie class, and the two had been in lockstep until the coach was fired at the end of the 2023 season.
Now that Landry is with the Pats, he and Vrabel will begin to pick up where they left off, and they'll have an opportunity to visit the Titans in Nashville in the fall.
