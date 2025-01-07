Titans Deemed Top Destination for Best Free Agent WR
The Tennessee Titans are a complete mess heading into the NFL offseason, but luckily, they are slated to have a fair amount of cap space to make some moves.
Obviously, unless the Titans rectify their brutal quarterback situation, nothing else will matter, but they also must shore up some problem areas in the meantime.
One of Tennessee's biggest issues is its lack of top-level weaponry for whoever will be under center in 2025. Outside of Calvin Ridley, the Titans don't really have a whole lot there, especially with emerging talent Nick Westbrook-Ikhine preparing to hit the free-agent market.
So, where could the Titans turn for help?
Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has deemed Tennessee one of the top fits for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, who will be the best wide receiver available in free agency.
"With $65.2 million in projected 2025 cap space, the Titans could afford to make Higgins an attractive offer," Knox wrote. "He might have to adapt to the struggles of a young quarterback, but he'd have a talented receiver opposite him in Ridley."
Knox also notes that Higgins is very familiar with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who had previously served as Bengals offensive coordinator.
In just 12 games this season, Higgins managed to catch 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in what may have been the most impressive campaign of his career given the fact that he missed extensive time due to injury.
The 25-year-old was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Tennessee faced Higgins back on Dec. 15, when the Clemson product logged five catches for 88 yards and a score.
