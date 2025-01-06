Will Levis Wants to Retire With Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has wrapped up his second full season with the team, and it didn't end the way that he had envisioned.
The Titans finished 3-14, which puts them in possession of the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even though the Titans could look to select Levis' replacement with the top pick, the former second-rounder still wants to stick with Tennessee.
"I want to be the quarterback for this team the rest of my career," Levis said after the Week 18 loss against the Houston Texans. "I can't control who makes those decisions. I played for an audience of one day, and I can't really think of anything else happening outside of what I can control."
"It was a hard year and now it's going to be a hard couple of months trying to feel out what the heck's going on. So glad that I was able to kind of end it on a decent note here and we'll see what happens," he continued.
Levis drew the start against the Texans after being benched for the past two weeks in favor of backup Mason Rudolph, and he threw for 175 yards and a touchdown while completing just 52.7 percent of his passes.
It remains to be seen what happens with Levis down the line. The Titans know that they don't want a repeat of what happened this year in 2025, and that could very well mean moving on from him, or at least finding someone else to start in front of him.
There will be plenty of decisions made down the line, but what's certain is that nobody's job is safe going into the next season.
