Former Titans CB Admits Cheating NFL Drug Tests
Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Pacman Jones is pulling the curtain back on some of the things he got away with during his NFL playing days.
During a recent appearance on Deion Sanders' show "We Got Time Today," Jones revealed he "cheated" drug tests by never using his own urine.
“I cheated the program,” Jones said, per USA Today. “Like I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time."
Sanders responded by saying players wouldn't be able to do this in today's NFL, but Jones feels differently.
“It can happen if you know what you’re doing,” Jones said. “Don’t say it can’t happen, pop. Hey pop, don’t say it can’t happen.”
Jones, who was originally selected by the Titans with the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, was suspended twice by the league but never for drug use. Following his second year with the Titans in 2006, the NFL suspended him for the entire 2007 season after he was involved in a fight at a club that ended with an unknown suspect shooting three people.
After he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys following the season-long suspension, he was suspended for six more games in 2008 after an alcohol-related incident at a Dallas hotel.
Though Jones' time in Tennessee was marred by the off-field-issues, he showed the league why he was the No. 6 pick in the draft. During his two seasons in Nashville, Jones started 28 of 30 games while tallying 117 total tackles, one sack, 23 pass breakups, four interceptions and one pick-six. Jones also had four punt return touchdowns, including a league-leading three of them in 2006.
Jones ended up carving out a nice eight-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals that featured a First-Team All-Pro selection as a kick returner in 2014 and a Pro Bowl appearance the following year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!