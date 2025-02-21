Former Titans DB Predicts No. 1 Pick
In the beginning stages of the offseason, the Tennessee Titans have already had several predictions filed in on how they'll tackle their number one pick in this year's NFL Draft.
It's a year with an unpredictable top of the draft, and with that comes a wide range of projections for how the Titans may tackle their first-rounder.
However, in the eyes of former Titans defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones, the choice for the number one pick is clear –– it'll be Travis Hunter.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jones predicted how the Titans might approach their number one pick in this offseason's draft, and had no shortage of confidence that Hunter would be the pick.
"He will be the No. 1 pick," Jones said of the Colorado defensive back. "There's no way he's not going to be the No. 1 pick."
Jones was the Titans' selection at sixth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, and now, he sees Tennessee going with another defensive back at the top of the first round 20 years later.
As for Hunter's fit in the NFL, Jones sees him playing on both ends similar to his time with the Buffaloes, but likely not as an every-down player.
"He's a defensive back by nature," Jones said. "I think he'll play a little offense too. I like him on the defensive side of the ball. He's a lockdown corner. It's hard to get out there every play. ... There's no way you can get out there for 170 plays in the NFL. Week in, week out and practice three days a week. That s--t is not happening."
Hunter has remained right in the thick of the discussion as a potential number-one selection come April's draft.
During his last year with the Buffaloes, he posted 96 catches,1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns while also making an impact on the defensive end with 35 tackles and 11 passes defended en route to his Heisman trophy win. It's not often you see a cornerback or a wide receiver warrant a number-one selection, but Hunter is that rare breed.
As a one-of-a-kind two-way talent who can make a day-one impact on both ends of the field, he may be the best talent available on the board –– keeping him right alongside the likes of Abdul Carter, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders as the most likely guys in the running to be the top pick. It's a tough call, but one the Titans will have time to make.
Tennessee will submit their long-awaited decision once the 2025 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!