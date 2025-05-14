Former Titans QB Could Sign Soon
Ryan Tannehill called the Tennessee Titans home from 2019-23 when he was their starting quarterback.
Tannehill didn't play in the 2024 season, but he turns 37 in July and is looking for one more chance with a team.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton looked into Tannehill's situation and named him one of the top free agent quarterbacks available on the market.
"Ryan Tannehill hasn't taken an NFL snap since the final week of the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans. In 2024, the Titans moved on with Will Levis, and Tannehill didn't generate much buzz until March," Moton wrote.
According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings "had discussions" with Tannehill. Since then, Minnesota has backed J.J. McCarthy as its starting quarterback and acquired Sam Howell from the Seattle Seahawks.
"At 36, following a year away from the NFL, Tannehill has slim chances of winning a training camp battle. However, a team like the New Orleans Saints with a young quarterback room could bring in an experienced veteran in case none of their signal-callers outright claim the starting job."
Tannehill is still looking for a new team, and although he may not be the best option to play given the fact that he didn't suit up last season, he can still offer a lot of guidance to a young quarterback room.
The Saints are Tannehill's likeliest option considering the fact that Derek Carr retired over the weekend and the team could benefit from a veteran.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also make sense with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in the same position with the team.
The chances of Tannehill signing are slim at this point, but the former Titans quarterback is still available, waiting for one last shot before hanging his cleats up.
