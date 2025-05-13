Titans Sign Former Cowboys CB
The Tennessee Titans are adding a veteran piece to their secondary following the end of rookie minicamp.
Per reports from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye. He played in seven games and made four starts for Dallas during the 2024 season, posting 29 total tackles and three pass breakups.
Originally a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, Oruwariye spent four years in the Motor City before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 season.
In 61 career regular-season games and 40 starts, Oruwariye has tallied 202 total tackles, 27 pass breakups and 10 interceptions.
Earlier this offseason, the Titans also signed former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods, who played last season for the Carolina Panthers. He already likes what he sees from the Tennessee secondary.
"Nice young pieces (here)," Woods said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Speaking for the DB room, you have Jarvis (Brownlee), and (L'Jarius) Sneed and we know what he is capable of. And Amani (Hooker), I've been watching him from afar. And we just drafted another safety (Kevin Winston Jr.) as well. So, nice young pieces, as well as some vets mixed in. Hopefully we can all mesh well, and take knowledge from everyone."
