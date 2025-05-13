Titans WR Named Trade Candidate
The Tennessee Titans have a number of new wide receivers on the roster, and that could push one player on the inside moving his way out.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder believes the Titans could trade fourth-year wide receiver Treylon Burks sometime during the offseason.
"One way or another, it feels like Burks’ days with the Tennessee Titans are going to come to an end soon. His tenure with the club has been marred by injuries and a lack of production, missing 24 games and recording just 53 catches for 699 yars and one touchdown in three seasons," Holder wrote.
"The wideout also recorded career-lows during Brian Callahan’s first year as head coach, playing in five contests and logging four grabs, 34 yards and no scores. So, it wasn’t surprising that the Titans didn’t pick up the 2022 first-round pick’s fifth-year option at the beginning of the month."
"On top of that, Tennessee has made a handful of additions at receiver this offseason. It signed Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson in free agency, and used fourth-round picks on Elic Ayomanor from Stanford and Chimere Dike from Florida. That’s in addition to picking up Calvin Ridley a year ago."
Burks is also recovering from a torn ACL, which held him out for part of last season. He has been unable to live up to the expectations of being the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and the player that was acquired in the A.J. Brown deal, which is why the Ttians have gone out to add different receivers to potentially replace him.
The Titans made it their mission to find his replacement this offseason, and it's only a matter of time before Burks is on a different team.
