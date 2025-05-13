Titans Sign Former Cowboys DL
The Tennessee Titans are making a slight change to their defensive line.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing veteran defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.
"Defensive end Carlos Watkins, a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft who has spent time with the Texans (2017-2020), Cowboys (2021-2022), Cardinals (2023), Rams (2024), Commanders (2024) and Cowboys (2024)," Wyatt wrote.
"The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Watkins, who played in college at Clemson, has played in 87 career games, with 37 starts, and has recorded 151 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits."
In a corresponding move, the Titans are releasing veteran defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
Anderson, 29, played in four games for the Titans last season without recording any stats.
As for Watkins, he will have a better chance to crack the rotation on the defensive line for the Titans. He played in 16 games last season (15 with the Cowboys), where he recorded 12 tackles.
Watkins played in 23 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps last season.
Watkins joins Philip Blidi, Keondre Coburn, Cam Horsley, Sebastian Joseph-Day, James Lynch, Devonte O'Malley, Isaiah Raikes, Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat in the Titans defensive line room.
