Former Titans QB Could Find New Home Soon
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently a free agent, but that may not last for long.
Tannehill was on the sidelines as several quarterbacks around the league struggled in their preseason debuts, which could lead to the former Titans quarterback getting signed by a team in need of help at the position.
This has led to Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay naming Tannehill as a "training camp winner" despite not being on a team.
"Due to these disappointing preseason showings, teams may be more willing to shell out some cash to land a steady hand like Tannehill. His presence could bolster a quarterback room before training camp concludes and help a squad feel more comfortable about its chances to remain afloat if a starting passer goes down," Kay writes.
"While the 2019 Pro Bowler hasn't been the most available player over the last two seasons—he has made just 20 starts since the beginning of the 2022 campaign due to injury and ineffectiveness—he's, arguably, the most talented proven veteran still on the open market."
Tannehill, 26, started eight games for the Titans last season but ultimately conceded his QB1 spot in the depth chart to Will Levis midway through the year. Tannehill threw for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season for the Titans, unquestionably his worst season of his career.
However, for teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals in need of quarterback depth, perhaps adding Tannehill would make a big difference.
It would ensure that a steady veteran hand is there in case their star quarterback gets hurt, and that insurance could be key going into the regular season.
Tannehill is still a free agent, but his former Titans team will take on the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
