Titans Announce Depth Chart vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans have a hierarchy in place before facing the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) pursues late in the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) pursues late in the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days away from their second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, and an updated depth chart is now out in the public.

Here's a look at each position's depth:

Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis

Running Back: Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut, Jabari Small

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, Bryce Oliver, Jha'Quan Jackson

Tight End: Chig Okonkwo/Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson, Steven Stilianos

Left Tackle: JC Latham, Geron Christian Sr., Leroy Watson IV

Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brian Dooley

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer

Right Guard: Dillon Radunz, Lachavious Simmons

Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr.

Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, Marlon Davidson, Isaiah Iton

Outside Linebacker: Arden KeyHarold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush

Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Garret Wallow, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley, Tay Gowan

Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier

Safety: Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis

Kicker: Nick Folk, Brayden Narveson

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Ty Zentner

Punt Returner: Mason Kinsey, Kearis Jackson, Kyle Philips

Kickoff Returner: Tyjae Spears, Kearis Jackson, Jha'Quan Jackson

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

