Former Titans OL Retired to Address Mental Health
The Tennessee Titans had to abruptly say goodbye to offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles last offseason after a sudden retirement. Now back in the league after signing with the Dallas Cowboys, reports are emerging about why he stepped away in the first place.
Per Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., Charles retired prior to the regular season in order to address his mental health. The Cowboys recently hosted Charles for a workout before signing him to a one-year, $1.17 million deal.
"Charles was slated to start at guard for the Titans last season before retiring in training camp," Hill Jr. wrote on X. "I was told he retired for mental health reasons. He is better and wanted back in the league at age 25. The Cowboys are giving him that opportunity."
Charles has started 18 of 35 career games during his time in the NFL. He was originally a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a National Championship at LSU alongside Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and more. After being drafted, he signed a four-year, $4.09 million contract with Washington where he played 1,118 career offensive snaps along with 108 snaps on special teams.
He arrived to Tennessee in March 2024 on a one-year, $1.5 million deal and told the media he was excited for the opportunity. However, Charles never played a single game in a Titans uniform.
"It was amazing, especially playing with Washington for four years," Charles told Titans reporters last offseason. "I played with Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses, a lot of his guys he had in Washington. And I even talked to them like, 'I'm gonna go over there with Bill (Callahan).' So it's been a blessing just to be here, get the opportunity to work and get better with my teammates."
