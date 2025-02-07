Former Titans RB Shares Retirement Plans
Former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is making his future NFL plans clear after finishing his first season with the Baltimore Ravens.
During NFL Honors on Thursday, Henry spoke with The Athletic's Dianna Russini about where he wants to finish his pro career and didn't mince his words.
"Just spoke with Derrick Henry on the red carpet the about his future," Russini tweeted. "The 31-year-old All-Pro tells me he wants to finish his career in Baltimore."
His answer?
"I want to retire a Raven," Henry told Russini.
Despite this strong statement, Henry could certainly still sign a ceremonial one-day contact with Tennessee to "retire" as a Titan. Regardless, it's clear he has no plans on leaving Baltimore for the remainder of his playing days. Considering how dominant he was during his first season with the Ravens, there's no reason to think his time in the NFL will be over any time soon.
Henry finished the 2024 regular season with 325 carries for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 19 catches for 193 yards and two more scores. He became the seventh player in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard playoff career rushing mark, joining an elite group of Hall of Famers that includes Emmitt Smith (1,586) Franco Harris (1,556), Thurman Thomas (1,442), Tony Dorsett (1,383), Marcus Allen (1,347) and Terrell Davis (1,140).
His first season with the Ravens came after ending his memorable eight-year career with the Titans where Henry did seemingly everything you can ask out of a franchise running back. He cemented himself as one of the best players in Titans history, playing in 119 career regular-season games where he rushed 2,030 times for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns while adding 115 catches for 1,458 yards and three scores.
Henry also played in seven postseason games with the Titans, highlighted by an appearance in the AFC Championship in the 2019 playoffs.
