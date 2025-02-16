Titans Pressed to Re-Sign Versatile DT
The Tennessee Titans have a strong defensive line with several veterans lined up to play next to rookie T'Vondre Sweat.
One of those top-notch defensive linemen was Sebastian Joseph-Day, a seven-year veteran with a Super Bowl ring as part of the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that the Titans should bring Joseph-Day back for next season's run.
"Joseph-Day didn't put up monster numbers (six QB hits, three tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks), but he was a versatile player who lined up at numerous spots on the defensive line. His versatility allows [defensive coordinator Dennard] Wilson to employ multiple looks up front and formed a solid rotation with pending free agent Keondre Coburn, Simmons and Sweat," Davenport writes.
Joseph-Day, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason, proving himself worthy of another contract. Add in the fact that Joseph-Day wants to stay in Nashville and it feels like a great fit for all parties involved.
"I felt I could have contributed more in certain aspects," Joseph-Day said via Davenport.
"There's so many great players so all you can do is make the most of what you're given. I'd love to be back. The camaraderie, the brotherhood, coach [Tracy] Rocker the way Dennard Wilson calls defense is aggressive and fun."
Joseph-Day also alluded to a potential return to the team by changing his profile picture shortly after the Super Bowl to him in a Titans jersey.
While this doesn't confirm anything, the fact that Joseph-Day posted content of him in a Titans uniform when he is weeks away from hitting the open market is either a sign that he really enjoyed his time in Tennessee or he feels like he is spending another year with the team.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!