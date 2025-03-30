Titans Nearing Decision With First Pick
The Tennessee Titans have been on the clock for nearly three months, and even though they still have a few months to go before officially making the No. 1 overall pick, a decision is getting closer.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero recently spoke with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who gave him some insight on the team's selection process for the No. 1 pick.
"I think it's a short list at No. 1 for sure, it's all the guys that I think are worthy of it, the ones that everyone talks about out there, and between Travis (Hunter) and Shedeur (Sanders) and Cam (Ward) and Abdul Carter, I think those are, that's the top of the draft for me, those are the most elite players in the draft," Callahan said h/t Bleacher Report writer Paul Kasabian.
"There's going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them, but I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it."
The Titans attended Cam Ward's Pro Day in Miami and went out to dinner together, but the team is still doing its homework on the other top prospects.
It's important for any team to do their due diligence when picking No. 1 overall, so the Titans process is in good shape at this time in the pre-draft process.
The Titans could also look to trade the pick, which has been discussed in the past. However, with more time passing and other teams locking in other plans, a trade is as unlikely as it has been now more than ever.
The Titans will look to make that No. 1 overall pick when they join the rest of the league at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!