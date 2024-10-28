Packers Named Candidate for Titans DT
The Tennessee Titans have already made a couple of trades in the lead up to the NFL trade deadline, jettisoning wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones in separate deals.
But will the Titans make another move?
There seems to be a strong possibility that Tennessee is not done trading players, and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day could be next.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder feels that Joseph-Day would be a great fit for the Green Bay Packers.
"The Packers' defensive tackles haven't been particularly good this year," Holder wrote. "While Joseph-Day isn't necessarily a difference-maker, he could give the defense another reliable interior defender to turn to."
Joseph-Day has logged 19 tackles and a couple of sacks in seven games this season. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his deal, so it would certainly make sense for the Titans—who seem primed for a rebuild—to trade the veteran.
Of course, Tennessee probably wouldn't get too much in return for him, but at least it could bag a draft pick before losing him for nothing in free agency.
Joseph-Day, who played his collegiate football at Rutgers, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Rams and established himself as an immediate starter along their defensive front. He then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 before being waived late last season. Joseph-Day went on to join the San Francisco 49ers for the remainder of 2023.
Last season, the Stroudsburg, Pa. native registered 36 tackles and three sacks.
The Titans fell to 1-6 with their embarrassing 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, so it would probably be wise for them to sell off some more pieces before Nov. 5.
