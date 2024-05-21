Growing Belief Titans are Team for Justin Simmons
The Tennessee Titans haven't been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to free agency this offseason.
After signing Calvin Ridley and trading for L'Jarius Sneed, the Titans are signalling as if they aren't in a rebuild and are competing for a playoff spot just one season after finishing fourth in the AFC South.
ESPN lists the Titans as the best fit for Denver Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons.
"The top safety still available would be an easy fit under new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Simmons is a high-level communicator in the secondary with deep range and great ball skills. He has at least three interceptions in six straight seasons and is a productive starter who is strong in run support," ESPN writes.
"In Tennessee, Simmons would start opposite Amani Hooker, giving Wilson two interchangeable safeties with scheme versatility, bolstering a rapidly improving secondary that added cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie this offseason."
Simmons visited the Titans earlier in the offseason, but no deal came out of it. However, he has remained a free agent, which gives Tennessee an option to bring him into the fold if the team wishes to do so. Adding Simmons wouldn't be a guaranteed improvement, but it gives the team more star power in the secondary. The unit would certainly give opposing offenses some fits if they all were to stay healthy.
Simmons, 30, is coming off his second Pro Bowl season in which he recorded three interceptions and 70 tackles for the Broncos. If he were able to get close to that production with the Titans, he would certainly make Tennessee's defense a little bit scarier.
