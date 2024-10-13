Colts vs. Titans Preview: Redemption Game for Young QBs
The Tennessee Titans are set to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 in a big divisional matchup for both teams.
As the Titans and Colts look to get their seasons back on track, so too are second-year quarterbacks Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.
Both Levis (shoulder) and Richardson (oblique) suffered injuries in their Week 4 matchups and didn't play last week, but both have made progress and appear to be healthy going into the game. Levis has been cleared for action and will start for the Titans while Richardson is a game-time decision, though he is expected to play after making progress in practice.
Not only do Levis and Richardson have to get healthy, but they also need to prove why they were taken with such high picks a year ago. Both quarterbacks have shown some promise, but their seasons have been defined by mistakes and turnovers and their respective teams have had better showings with their veteran backups in the game.
The Colts aren't just dealing with Richardson's injury. They also have running back Jonathan Taylor out for a second consecutive game with an ankle injury. This means Trey Sermon will take a bulk of the carries leading the way for the Colts run game.
The Titans are healthy on the offensive side of the ball, but they will be without Jamal Adams and Keondre Coburn on defense. Jeffery Simmons, however, will make his return to the lineup after missing Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins with an elbow injury.
If the Titans can pull out a win, it will mark their second straight victory and it will get the team back in the saddle as they move forward for the rest of their season.
Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT.
