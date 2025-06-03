Insider Gives Update on Titans Trade Rumors
The Tennessee Titans have a crowded quarterback room after the team made several changes this offseason.
The first changes came in free agency when Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle were signed as veteran voices next to Will Levis. Then, the team selected Cam Ward with the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.
This leaves Will Levis as the odd man out, making him a possible player to be included in a trade. However, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, no deals are in fruition for Levis.
"They could keep Will Levis around too," Fowler said of the Titans on SportsCenter.
"I don't sense a lot of trade buzz right now, he's sort of entrenched as the backup, and they'll go from there."
The Titans are impressed with Ward's work ethic and how he is attacking his first offseason in the NFL, but that doesn't mean the team will start him or trade Levis.
The Titans shouldn't trade Levis unless they can get a mid-round pick for him. He is still under contract for the next two years and if he stays with Tennessee, he could emerge as a capable backup. The Titans may not have felt comfortable keeping Levis as the starter, but he could flourish as a second-stringer.
There could be more interest surrounding Levis on the trade market during training camp, especially if a team's quarterback picks up an injury. Therefore, the Titans should be as patient as possible when it comes to Levis and his future.
The Titans should look to use Levis as the backup for the season behind Ward in case the rookie gets injured at some point during the year.
