Titans Finalizing Joint Practice With NFC Team
The Tennessee Titans are looking to get some practice reps against new faces prior to the regular season.
According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the Bucs are planning joint practices at training camp with the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers in order to prepare for their preseason games against both teams.
"We’re working on having joint practice with two of them, with the Titans and the Steelers," Bowles told reporters.
The Titans will open up their three-game preseason slate against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 9, so it's likely the two teams will practice in Tampa Bay in the week leading up to the game.
Tennessee also has preseason matchups set with the Atlanta Falcons (Aug. 15) and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 22). It's unclear as of now if the Titans will also have joint practices with Atlanta and Minnesota.
The joint practice with Tampa Bay will mark the first game-like reps against a new opponent for Titans rookie quarterback and number one overall pick Cam Ward.
The Titans will begin the regular season Sept. 7 on the road against the Denver Broncos in what will likely be the official regular-season debut for Ward.
