Insider Reveals Titans Timeline to Trade First Pick
The future of what's to come with the Tennessee Titans' first-overall pick has been extensively debated through the first parts of this NFL offseason.
With such an unpredictable draft class ahead to unpack, the Titans have seen several predictions for how they could approach their top selection –– even with the possibility of a trade-down scenario brewing behind the scenes to move down the board and collect more assets.
But in the event a trade does transpire for the Titans, don't expect a move to happen for some time.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans likely won't be in to make a move with their first-overall pick for the foreseeable future, with the process potentially spanning until April.
"I don't think the Titans are going to make a move [in early March]," Schefter said. "If we see something with Tennessee, I think it'll go into April before they have a decision about what they're doing at No. 1."
The Titans have an assortment of options to sort through in the coming weeks of their offseason. First, they'll have to break down this year's incoming class through the combine, pro days, and pre-draft interviews to see who fits their aspired selection the most.
If not, then the Tennessee brass has to seek a trade offer on the table that meets their asking price, if the outcome is even on the table. Many suitors would presumably be lined up with a chance to land the top pick in this year's draft, but in such a highly-debated class in terms of top-tier talent, the potential return the Titans could have in store remains a bit foggy.
It's far from a simple landscape to traverse, and the Titans will be taking their time. Whether they end up using the pick or not remains to be seen, but Tennessee will be turning over every stone to find the best option they can.
The 2025 NFL Draft will arrive on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay.
