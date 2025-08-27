Insider Teases Three Titans Practice Squad Additions
Like every NFL team, the Tennessee Titans recently trimmed their roster down to 53 players. They released over 30 players in the past 48 hours, but once waiver additions are announced later today, they will try to bring a handful of guys back to their practice squad.
Titans insider Justin Melo teased three players the Titans intend to bring back if they clear waivers.
DT Cam Horsley
The first player teased was defensive tackle Cam Horsley. The Titans signed Horsley as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College after the 2025 NFL Draft, and he made an impression on the coaching staff. In the preseason, Horsley played 85 snaps, recording two pressures and a QB hit.
Melo reports that Horsley was close to making the Titans' 53-man roster, but just missed out. If he clears waivers, he should quickly be added to the practice squad.
RB Jermar Jefferson
Another player the Titans intend to bring back is running back Jermar Jefferson, who was selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He only played 25 snaps in the preseason, but he led the team in yards per carry (6.5) and posted an 81.7 pass blocking grade. He was very impressive this preseason and should be back in Tennessee soon.
S Kendell Brooks
The third player Melo teased is safety Kendell Brooks, who was an undrafted free agent in 2023 and signed with the Cardinals before making his way to Tennessee this offseason. Brooks played in all three preseason games and was impressive, allowing a 62.5% completion percentage when targeted and surrendering just 46 yards. In the Titans' second preseason game against Atlanta, Brooks played 20 coverage snaps and recorded the Titans' first pick-six in the preseason in a decade.
If the Titans didn't have so many safeties, he might have made the 53-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, he should still end up in Tennessee.
The Titans are also expected to bring back Cam Ward's former teammate, Xavier Restrepo. The two connected for over 1,000 yards at Miami in 2024, but Restrepo was unable to make a large enough impression to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Assuming he clears waivers, he should be back in Tennessee with the Titans' practice squad as well.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!