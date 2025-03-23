Insider Reveals Take on Titans' QB Situation
The Tennessee Titans have had no shortage of quarterback questions to kick off this NFL offseason.
Though, while the chatter around what next year will hold for Tennessee's signal caller situation has been loud, the Titans brass has remained relatively quiet in the initial motions of free agency.
Outside of the addition of veteran quarterback Brandon Allen and subtraction of Mason Rudolph, no major changes have been made to the Titans signal caller room despite their immense needs at the position.
However, the limited moves in the first days of the new league year could hint towards something bigger falling in place down the line.
The Athletic insider Jason Robinson gave an interesting analysis of the Titans' quarterback situation –– naming them the "quietest QB-needy team" through the start of this offseason, but noted the increasing likelihood of Will Levis being out and Cam Ward being in.
"The Titans, who added multiple offensive linemen, though everything suggests Will Levis is no longer their starter," Robinson wrote. "It’s increasingly likely they’ll spend the No. 1 pick on Miami QB Cam Ward, whom they “clearly grew enamored with” during the pre-draft process."
Ward's stock as the potential number-one pick in this year's draft has only strengthened as the season wrapped up. While many first suspected the Titans to entertain a trade-down scenario for their prized number-one pick, more and more signs are beginning to point toward Tennessee sticking and picking for their future franchise guy.
Combining his strong arm talent, technical skills, and NFL-capable physicals, Ward could be just the guy Tennessee needs in their offensive unit to build around for the foreseeable future. Of course, there's always a world where the Titans get sent an offer they can't refuse from another quarterback-needy team, but a clear favorite is beginning to emerge from the mix.
A selection of Ward at one then leads to a domino effect to wonder what could be soon to come with Levis. He's had a stable spot on the roster up to this point in the offseason, but as we get closer to the draft, perhaps Tennessee begins to start taking calls on their 2023 second-rounder.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, WI, where questions will finally be answered on the Titans' quarterback fiasco.
