Insider: Titans 'Love' Trade Down Idea
The Tennessee Titans were believed to be trading the No. 1 overall pick at the beginning of January when it was revealed that they were the worst team in the league.
The Titans drafted a quarterback two years ago in Will Levis and didn't need a signal caller as much as other teams were.
However, in recent weeks, things have changed quite a bit for the Titans. Tennessee met with both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the team's free agency moves have suggested that the Titans will take a quarterback at some point in the draft, likely at No. 1.
That being said, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes that the Titans would still be willing to trade down in the draft if an offer was on the table to do so.
"Fowler suggested the Titans "would love to trade back and still get a top quarterback that they want" in a perfect world. When moving down risks missing out on a preferred QB, though, it may not be the sensible choice," Bleacher Report contributor Joseph Zucker writes.
However, Ward could still very easily be the answer for the Titans with the No. 1 overall pick.
"The people I've talked to believe that Cam Ward has separated himself right now as QB1 in this draft," Fowler said on SportsCenter.
"The Tennessee Titans have not made a firm determination on what they're going to do but they have had a good process with Cam Ward. I'm told his interviews with the team went smoothly. He was able to show that he can improve from mistakes, that he can correct them, that he can be coachable to go along with the big-time skill set."
The NFL Draft is set from April 24-26.
