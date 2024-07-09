Titans Urged to Sign Veteran OT
Pro Football Focus released a list of one move that every AFC team should make before the season starts next month. They recommended the Tennessee Titans sign another offensive lineman from free agency.
This may come as a surprise to some people as the Titans have drafted a highly touted offensive lineman with a first round pick in back-to-back NFL drafts, in Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern, and JC Latham out of Alabama, yet this is still true
In reality the Titans haven't had a top-tier offensive line in years and especially since they lost tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones. They also lost last year's captain center, Aaron Brewer to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
With the left side of the line taken care of by Latham and Skoronski, and a great addition of center Lloyd Cushenberry III from free agency by way of the Denver Broncos, the right side of the line leaves some room for improvement.
Titans 2021 2nd round pick Dillon Radunz has been lackluster thus far and a veteran addition could certainly improve this unit.
Enter Pro Bowl offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. He has been one of the more consistent offensive tackles in the NFL over the last five seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.
From 2019-2021 he had three straight seasons with over 1,000 snaps taken, including a league leading 1,129 snaps taken in 2020 to go along with only 3 sacks given up.
Other free agent offensive tackles that PFF suggested include David Bakhtiari and Charles Leno. All three tackles are predominantly left tackles although Humphries started his career at right tackle. Perhaps a more natural move for the Titans would be to make rookie JC Latham their right tackle as he played on that side for the past two seasons at Alabama.
David Bakhtiari is the more decorated offensive tackle with two All-Pro 1st team selections, three All-Pro 2nd team selections, and three Pro Bowl selections, but he hasn't had a healthy season in three years. He could be a great mentor to Radunz or 2022 third round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere, but availability is the best ability and that's why D.J. Humphries is a better addition to the team.
