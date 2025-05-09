Cam Ward Brings Excitement to Titans Rookie Minicamp
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward will have plenty of milestones in his first season with the team.
The first came on draft night when he was named the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, and the second comes with the start of the team's rookie minicamp.
Ward already got acclimated with his teammates during the draft, reaching out to various players as they were selected by the team, but now he gets a chance to be on the same practice field with them.
It won't be a full throttle practice at any point this weekend for Ward and the Titans, but this is his opportunity to prove to the team that he deserves to be the Week 1 starter.
The Titans have stated that there will be a competition between Ward and incumbent starter Will Levis to determine who will be under center for the team's Week 1 matchup, and even though it appears to be going in one direction, nothing is set in stone.
It's a good precedent to set for Ward that nothing is given in the NFL, and he has to earn the starting job like he earned the ability to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback, and he will eventually get his chance to be that for the Titans someday, but he has to prove himself further now that he is in the NFL.
The slate is blank for everyone regardless of where they were drafted, and that's what makes rookie minicamp an exciting time for Ward and all of his fellow draft picks, along with the 16 undrafted free agents, who will all have a chance to make their mark with the Titans this weekend.
