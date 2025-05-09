All Titans

Where's Titans' Cam Ward in QB Ranking?

Cam Ward is already moving up the quarterback ranking list for the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick. Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick. Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / The Tennessean-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has yet to play even one snap in the NFL, and yet people already have high hopes for the No. 1 overall pick.

CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin ranked all 32 projected starting quarterbacks, and Ward came in at No. 25.

"The new face of the Titans franchise, Ward may share a penchant for backyard-style ball with predecessor Will Levis. Yet his loose cannon also aided him in critical spots during his college run," Benjamin wrote.

Ward is already higher than seven quarterbacks in the league, according to Benjamin, and some of them have high hopes going into the year.

The No. 32 quarterback on the list is second-round rookie Tyler Shough, who will have tough sledding with the New Orleans Saints this season. Former Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, comes in at No. 31.

The list continues to make sense with the oft-injured Anthony Richardson landing at No. 30 for the Indianapolis Colts followed by his former teammate Joe Flacco, who could be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Things get a bit questionable at No. 28, where Russell Wilson of the New York Giants is placed. Wilson is past his prime at 36 years old, but he did start a playoff game with the Steelers four months ago. After Wilson is Michael Penix Jr., who started the final three games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who appeared to turn a corner for the Carolina Panthers at the end of the 2024 campaign.

There's still room to grow for all of the players above, especially Ward, but we won't know how good he can be until the season starts in the fall.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News