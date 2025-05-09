Where's Titans' Cam Ward in QB Ranking?
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has yet to play even one snap in the NFL, and yet people already have high hopes for the No. 1 overall pick.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin ranked all 32 projected starting quarterbacks, and Ward came in at No. 25.
"The new face of the Titans franchise, Ward may share a penchant for backyard-style ball with predecessor Will Levis. Yet his loose cannon also aided him in critical spots during his college run," Benjamin wrote.
Ward is already higher than seven quarterbacks in the league, according to Benjamin, and some of them have high hopes going into the year.
The No. 32 quarterback on the list is second-round rookie Tyler Shough, who will have tough sledding with the New Orleans Saints this season. Former Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, comes in at No. 31.
The list continues to make sense with the oft-injured Anthony Richardson landing at No. 30 for the Indianapolis Colts followed by his former teammate Joe Flacco, who could be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this season.
Things get a bit questionable at No. 28, where Russell Wilson of the New York Giants is placed. Wilson is past his prime at 36 years old, but he did start a playoff game with the Steelers four months ago. After Wilson is Michael Penix Jr., who started the final three games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who appeared to turn a corner for the Carolina Panthers at the end of the 2024 campaign.
There's still room to grow for all of the players above, especially Ward, but we won't know how good he can be until the season starts in the fall.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!