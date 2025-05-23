JC Latham Taking Next Step For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are making some changes to how things will look for second-year pro JC Latham.
After playing right tackle at Alabama, the Titans selected Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, only to move him to the left side. Now, the team is moving him back to the right after signing Dan Moore Jr. in free agency.
Not only is Latham's position on the team changing, but his physical regimen is also evolving.
"Yeah, he really committed himself to getting his weight at the range that he needed to get it to," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said of Latham via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He probably admittedly was heavy at the end of last season as the second half of the year wore on. He learned a lot of lessons himself about what it takes to play tackle in this league. The caliber of players you face every week, and there's no let down. And I think every rookie goes through that phase where they realize, 'Man, whatever I did before I got to do it better if I want to have a chance to be the player I think I'm capable of being.' And JC (Latham) is capable of being an excellent football player and he really dedicated himself to changing his body like a lot of first-year players going into their second year find ways to do."
"He looks great, he's in great shape, he's moving really well. I'm excited about where he's at but all the credit goes to him and just understanding what he realized it was going to take to be the player that he wants to be and he dedicated himself to it."
Latham and the rest of his teammates will participate at OTA's, which begin next week and run into early June.
