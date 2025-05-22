Veteran WR Has Titans Roots
The Tennessee Titans are adding some veteran leadership to their wide receiver room by signing Van Jefferson away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Though Jefferson has not played for the Titans in his career, he is very familiar with the organization. He grew up in nearby Brentwood and attended Ravenwood High School. His dad, Shawn, was a wide receiver in the NFL from 1991-2003, and he's been a position coach since 2006. He is currently on the New York Jets staff, but he had a stop with the Titans from 2013-15, where Van would accompany his dad at times.
"I remember coming here with my dad, walking with him throughout the facility," Jefferson said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"So, just coming back was crazy to see. So, it's great. Obviously, I am just here to compete and win and get to know my teammates. It's a full circle moment."
Jefferson has followed in his dad's footsteps and he's become quite an accomplished receiver in his own right. He is entering his sixth NFL season, and he brings some championship experience to the table after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams three years ago.
Jefferson has seen a lot in his career in the league, but he likes the opportunity that's in front of him with the Titans.
"It's a great opportunity," Jefferson said via Wyatt.
"We have a great group of guys in the room, guys I can learn from, guys that are there who are hungry as well. I am just coming in and doing my part and letting the chips fall where they fall. At the end of the day, we are just here working right now, in OTAs, and progressing into training camp."
Jefferson will look for playing time while playing alongside Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks and rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!