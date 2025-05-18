Insider Predicts Breakout Game For Titans' Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans plan to slowly bring Cam Ward into the offense as the season rolls around.
They aren't expecting him to be perfect by the time the Titans head to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 in almost four months, but growth will be anticipated.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes things will click for Ward when the Titans face off against their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.
"Ward's best opportunity for a breakout game will be in Week 8 against the Colts," Davenport wrote.
"Indianapolis will be the first defense that Ward sees twice, and it comes a little over a month after facing the Colts for the first time on Sept. 21. The Colts' secondary was 26th in the league last year in passing yards allowed (229.4), but they added veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward. Things should start to slow down for Cam Ward halfway into the season while facing a familiar opponent."
The rematch against the Colts, who visit the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 3, will give Ward the first opportunity for another shot at a team to prove what he has learned, assuming he starts the initial meeting between the AFC South foes.
This could be a moment where Ward sees the game slow down a little bit, and that could do wonders for his development.
The goal for Ward in his rookie season is to make him as comfortable as possible, and by putting him up against a defense he has already seen before, it could be a chance for him to grow immensely.
Ward and the Titans will practice later this month for OTA's before the team transitions into training camp in late July.
