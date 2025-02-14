Jeffery Simmons Reveals Who He Wants Titans to Draft

Jeffery Simmons on the #Titans having the No.1 pick and what the team needs:



“I’m gonna start on the defensive side of the ball. We need another edge rusher. That guy from Penn State Abdul Carter, he’s a DAWG.”



