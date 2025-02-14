Jeffery Simmons Reveals Who He Wants Titans to Draft
The Tennessee Titans already have a new general manager after the hiring of Mike Borgonzi, but if Jeffery Simmons was calling the shots, it's clear who he'd take with the No. 1 overall pick.
During a recent Bleacher Report podcast appearance with San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Simmons didn't hesitate to admit that he wants the Titans to select Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter with the top pick.
“I’m gonna start on the defensive side of the ball. We need another edge guy," Simmons said. "That guy from Penn State Abdul Carter, he’s a dawg. I for sure think we need a edge ... I need an outside linebacker."
There's been growing buzz surrounding the Titans and Carter since the end of the regular season. He's a can't-miss prospect on defense in a draft where the top of the quarterback board is seen as weaker than in previous years. Tennessee could take Carter and then wait another year to draft and new franchise quarterback. The Titans won't be contending next season, so giving Will Levis another shot or looking to the free agent market could temporarily solve the team's quarterback issue for at least another year.
As for Carter, he spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, posting 173 total tackles (105 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception. Penn State made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and nearly clinched a spot in the National Championship this past season, and Carter's career-high 12 sacks were a major reason why.
Adding him to a defense that already features talented veterans like Simmons, linebacker Harold Landry III and safety Amani Hooker along with other young guns like defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat and Keondre Coburn will bring tons of optimism to a unit that allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game (177.3) this past season.
