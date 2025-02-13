Former All-Pro Praises Titans RB
The Tennessee Titans offense didn't have much to hang their hat on for the 2024 regular season.
However, the main man in the Titans backfield still had a productive season in the mix. Tony Pollard during his first year in Tennessee didn't lose any steam after jumping aboard from the Dallas Cowboys and got the attention of some former All-Pros in the process.
Former nine-year NFL veteran, now NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew was a fan of what he saw from Pollard across the season. During his end-of-season ranking of running backs around the NFL, the Titans back landed 17th on the list after posting another 1,000-yard season.
"Pollard quietly posted his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, rushing for a career-high 67.4 yards per game during his first season in Tennessee," Jones-Drew said. "Even if the rest of the offense was often a mess, Pollard was steady and looks like a promising building block for Brian Callahan's future attack."
Jones-Drew is correct, the Titans' offensive unit in 2024 was a mess, but Pollard was still able to get his respective shine.
In 16 games, Pollard had 1,079 rushing yards on 260 attempts, collecting five touchdowns in the process. It's not quite Derrick Henry-level production, but the Titans can still build upon what they've seen this season and hope for an even better rushing attack in 2025 –– potentially getting his fourth-straight 1,000-yard campaign.
Seeing the Titans get the offense back on track heading into next season all starts at the quarterback position. The offensive line could also be a group that needs some work. Yet, when looking at Tennessee's backfield situation, it's safe to say things are okay as long as Pollard keeps up the current pace.
