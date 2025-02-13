Shannon Sharpe Urges Titans to Make This Draft Pick
The Tennessee Titans have one of the more interesting decisions to make across the NFL offseason, and that leans on the future outlook of what's to come with their number one draft choice in April.
An array of possibilities have opened up for the Titans and the actions they could take at number one. They could stick and pick a quarterback, they could trade down the board, or even take a player they deem best-player-available, even if they may not fill the need at quarterback.
However, when you ask Shannon Sharpe for his take on the Titans' decision ahead, the choice is simple: take a quarterback.
Sharpe spoke on ESPN's First Take about the Titans' draft decision for later this offseason, where he noted that due to the mistake-prone nature the team had under center last season, Tennessee and their front office should take a hard look at bringing in a new quarterback.
"The question is: Do you believe in Will Levis? And for me, he makes too many of the same mistakes," Sharpe said. "I can live with mistakes, just don't make the same mistake twice, and even his coach got out of character a little bit [last season]... But I think that's the biggest thing. Teams that take care of the football advance and go far, and when you turn the ball over you lose ball games. So, I don't envy the general manager in Tennessee to make that choice, because those are the kinds of decisions that either keep you in a job, or get you fired from a job."
The Titans did have a considerable amount of mistakes through 2024. Tennessee was actually the NFL's league leader in offensive turnover percentage –– the number of drives that end in a turnover.
The Titans need to build a consistent and effective unit on the offensive end to get back to being competitive, and making that happen may inevitably come as a part of a shift at the quarterback position. To address that need for the long haul, the best way of doing that is by hitting on a guy in the draft.
But if the Titans do decide to opt for a signal caller at number one, the bigger question would be who Tennessee leans towards between top prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.
In Shannon Sharpe's mind, both of them are potential "CEOs of franchises," so the Titans couldn't go wrong with either one. Yet he does see different types of upside with each.
"I think Shedeur is more accurate, and I think Cam is a little more athletic and has a little more pop on the ball," Sharpe continued. "It all depends on the type of offense you are going to run, what you are looking for in a quarterback. I think with both guys, the head coach, the general manager and the owner, can turn their phones off at night and not have to worry about getting a call, because both these guys are on the up and up. You know what you are going to get, you are going to get CEOs of franchises. So, I don't think you can go wrong with either guy."
The Titans have a tough decision on the horizon, but they'll have time to do their due diligence around the draft board.
Tennessee will officially turn in their draft card for the first-overall pick on Thursday, April 24th when the first-round of seven kicks off in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
