Titans Star LB Suffers Knee Injury vs Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans' injury woes are continuing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 14 matchup.
Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III, the longest-tenured man on the team, appeared to suffer a big knee injury during the third quarter of the team's game against the Jags.
On 3rd & 6 from the Jaguars' 22-yard line on the first drive of the second half, Landry was hurt after trying to make a play on Jacksonville rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
If Landry were to miss the rest of the game for the Titans, it would be a massive loss for the defense.
Landry, 28, picked up his seventh sack of the season for the Titans earlier in the game on Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones, putting him back ahead of teammate Arden Key for the team lead. Key upped his total to 6.5 sacks last week when he had 1.5 sacks on Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Landry and Key play off of one another, so not having the former could hurt the latter's game tremendously.
The Titans hold a 3-0 lead midway through the third quarter against the Jags at Nissan Stadium.
